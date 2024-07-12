Cuban beekeeper produces sweet honey of stingless bees

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Cuban beekeeper produces sweet honey of stingless bees

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:32 pm
Bee hives are seen on the roof of the house of ballet dancer and beekeeper Dairon Ernesto (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Bee hives are seen on the roof of the house of ballet dancer and beekeeper Dairon Ernesto (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dairon Darias, a Cuban ballet dancer, has an unusual hobby when it comes time to unwind following the strict discipline of dance - raising melipona bees, a stingless Cuban variety that produces smooth and exquisite honey.

Darias is one of relatively few breeders of the native species on the Caribbean island. He sells the honey he produces as "Mieles de la Tierra," or "Honey from the Earth."

Stingless bees in Cuba do not produce honeycomb, and instead are kept in simple boxes or even rustic, hollowed-out logs. They tend to pollinate native species of plants, a key ecological niche that lends their honey a distinct flavor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We help the bees and they help us," explains Darias.

Bee / Honey / Cuba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

20m | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

15m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

4h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

15h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

14h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

17h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

17h | Videos