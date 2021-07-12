Cuba blames unrest on US 'asphyxiation' as Biden backs protests

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

Cuba blames unrest on US 'asphyxiation' as Biden backs protests

The protests erupted amid Communist-run Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of former ally Soviet Union, with the tightening of decades-old US sanctions exacerbating shortages of food and medicine as well as power outages amid a surge in Covid-19 infections

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:28 pm
Cuba&#039;s President Miguel Diaz-Canel talks to the media, in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel talks to the media, in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed historic protests this weekend on US "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of counter-revolutionaries while US President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people.

The protests erupted amid Communist-run Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of former ally Soviet Union, with the tightening of decades-old US sanctions exacerbating shortages of food and medicine as well as power outages amid a surge in Covid-19 infections. 

"In the last few weeks the campaign against the Cuban revolution has increased in social media, drawing on the problems and shortages we are living," Diaz-Canel said in a televised address alongside his Cabinet.

A minority of counter-revolutionaries were fomenting unrest, he said, denouncing vandalism that took place across various cities on Sunday in Cuba's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades.

"They threw stones at foreign currency shops, they stole items ... and at police forces, they turned over cars - a totally vulgar, indecent and delinquent behavior," he said.

The streets of Havana appeared quiet on Monday morning, although special forces patrolled its seafront boulevard.

Biden in a statement on Monday said the United States stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the coronavirus pandemic and decades of repression.

"The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," Biden said.

"The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves," said Biden, who during his White House campaign promised to ease sanctions but has yet to do so.

The United States had tightened sanctions on Cuba under Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor, including restricting key remittances in the middle of the pandemic.

Diaz-Canel did not directly address the US statement, issued during his address. But he attacked what he called Washington's hypocrisy for expressing concern when it was fueling the crisis in Cuba with its trade embargo.

"Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" he said. "Lift the blockade .. and then we will see what this people, that has achieved an immense social work despite what is practically a war economy, is capable of."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave Cuba backing on Monday, saying the US economic embargo on the island should be ended to help its people.

"The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

Cuba / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

3h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

4h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident