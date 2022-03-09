Crude jumps on US Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:57 am

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:57 am
A man looks at stock market monitors in Taipei 22 January 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A man looks at stock market monitors in Taipei 22 January 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Crude oil prices jumped again on Wednesday while Asian stocks struggled for footing as investors assessed the impact of the worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new US ban on Russian oil.

The price of a barrel of crude, already on the march higher in January on supply worries and expectations of a strengthening global economic recovery, has rocketed upward since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb. Oil is now roughly double its early December low.

Risking even higher US fuel prices that could curb economic growth, President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers.

The ban caps sweeping US and European sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching the largest war in Europe since World War Two. Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian cities and killed hundreds of civilians.

Britain also announced it will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

"The oil shock by nature is an accruing one, not a one-off, and the potential for the market to hit $150 before returning to $100 is easier for investors to digest," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Putting in force sanctions without first developing surrogate supply contingencies risks Brent crude (going) much higher."

Global benchmark Brent was last trading at $131.39 per barrel, up 2.66% on the day but still off a peak of $139.13 touched on Monday.

USWest Texas Intermediate crude was up 2.19% at $126.41 per barrel.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," and warned earlier this week that prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it could close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West blocked its oil exports.

In equity markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26%, as a reversal in Chinese shares erased earlier gains.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.27% after inflation data reflected a combination of soft domestic demand and high commodity prices, and as the country continued to report rising numbers of coronavirus cases. 

In Hong Kong, where infections have surged to record highs, the Hang Seng was down more than 2%.

But broader regional losses were kept in check by gains elsewhere, with Australia's resource-heavy ASX 200 up 0.85%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei rose 0.3%.

"I think we're getting Russia fatigue. We've had 10-12 days now of bombardment of Russia headlines. And whilst it's tragic what's happening over there, at the same time I think we've priced in effectively the worst of the worst," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Wobbly share price moves in Asia followed another day in the red on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56%, the S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28%.

"Markets remain volatile, unable to confidently price implications from the news flow given the complex state of the global economy," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

Pointing to a retreat from safe-haven assets, the yen weakened 0.16 to 115.84, while the dollar edged down against a basket of its peers to 99.056.

The euro was 0.07% higher at $1.0907 and the rouble was last quoted at 122.5 to the greenback.

US Treasury yields edged down, with benchmark 10-year notes last yielding 1.8507%, down from 1.871% late on Tuesday. The 2-year note last yielded 1.6008%, down from 1.629%.

The price of gold firmed 0.14% to $2,055.31 per ounce after earlier slipping on a strong dollar.

Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

16m | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

51m | Explorer
The US and its western allies are quick to take Russia to task for its war crimes in Ukraine. However they not only have blood on their hands but have also turned a blind eye to their own misadventures. Photo: Bloomberg

Crimes and responsibility: All quiet on the Western front

1h | Analysis
Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

21h | Panorama

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

16h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

16h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

16h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

16h | Videos

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market