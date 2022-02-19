Covid, rising costs to spike migration and instability globally: WFP chief 

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley has said conflict and climate shocks compounded by Covid-19 and rising costs are driving millions of people to the brink of starvation.

"There is a ring of fire stretching around the world where conflict and climate shocks compounded by Covid and rising costs are driving millions of people to the brink of starvation - threatening to increase migration and instability globally this year," he said Saturday (19 February) at a session of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, reads a WFP press release.

"If we do not address the situation immediately over the next 9 months we will see famine, we will see the destabilisation of nations and we will see mass migration," warned the WFP chief.

He noted the world averted famine and catastrophe in 2021 and 2022 because nations stepped up.

"We thought COVID would be behind us by 2022, but it only recycled again, exacerbating, and creating economic catastrophes among the poorest countries around the world," Beasley said.

He further said WFP has the solutions to the problems arising and got the programmes to stop this crisis.

"We just need the money, otherwise nations around the world will pay for it a thousand-fold," he added.