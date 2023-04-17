Countries where employees get a full month's paid leave during summer

As a severe heatwave sweeps across Bangladesh, summer vacation has become more of a necessity than something of leisure. While some students get to enjoy that, most professionals working in the country can only dream about it.

In some European countries like France, Italy, and Spain, paid vacation is a legal right and common for workers to take a full month off of work during the summer. While the US does not have a federally mandated paid vacation for its workers, reports Business Insider.

Resume.io, a software development company, in 2022 compiled a list of countries around the world where employees get at least 28 days of guaranteed paid vacation, which does not include holidays.

For the list, the company analysed the laws covering annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries across the globe to reveal where in the world employees are entitled to the most time off whilst still being paid.

Here is the list of countries where employees get a month of paid leave during summer -