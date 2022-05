Children hold balloons while attending mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.(REUTERS)

Bangladesh is set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday as Ramadan fasting was extended for another day with the crescent moon not sighted on Sunday evening. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - is being celebrated on Monday.

Images from Bamako's Magnabougou neighbourhood on Sunday. Ramadan is observed in the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar; the tenth month is Shawwal - whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.(AFP)

A Palestinian youth swirls fireworks in Gaza City on Monday on the eve of Eid al-Fitr. Saudi Arabia Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and other Arab states have already announced that Muslims in these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.(AFP)

People light flare and firecrackers as they celebrate the eve of Eid al-Fitr in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.(AP)

People gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Monday.(AFP)

India is set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday as Ramadan fasting was extended for another day with the crescent moon not sighted on Sunday evening.(REUTERS)