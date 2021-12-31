Countries around the world ready to welcome 2022 amid Covid fear

31 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 01:00 pm

Popular locations like Blues Point Reserve, Giba Park Pyrmont, Lavender Bay and Observatory Hill are all offering free tickets to people, to come and watch their six-tonnes of fireworks at 9 pm and again at midnight.(AFP)
More than 28 crore Covid cases have been reported globally. Though, the dawn of a new year brings hope for countries as they prepare to celebrate the new beginning.

The world will usher in the New Year this weekend in the midst of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic and look for signs of hope in 2022 as several countries will allow celebrations and some banning festivities.

The year 2021 was marked by the pandemic as well as events like the COP26 Summit where influential environmental decisions were made and the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan among others.

Now, several countries are preparing to bid 2021 goodbye and bring in the New Year with optimism for better things ahead.

India

The rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have led to many states banning New Year's celebrations or imposing strict restrictions on events like 50 percent attendance, night curfew, and compulsory vaccination.

Rio de Janerio

"The city is open. The city is going to celebrate," Eduardo Paes, the city's mayor, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The low Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rates along with increased vaccination have allowed the city to make the vital decision of holding its iconic Copacabana beach festival.

Attended by three million people annually, the festival is going to be carried onward. There will also be fireworks at nine other spots across the city besides Copacabana.

New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the return of the Times Square ball drop this year. Last year, only frontline workers and their families were permitted to attend the event in person.

Now, on Friday night, the public will gather at Times Square to watch the annual ball drop of New Year's.

Seoul

Traditionally, the strike of midnight is marked by the striking of a 20-ton bronze bell dating from the Joseon Dynasty.

Though, this year the Seoul authorities have settled on using the metaverse where 3D avatars can watch comedy shows, listen to music, mingle and even click selfies, reports UPI.

Only 14 prominent citizens of the country would be allowed to be physically present at the Bosingak Pavilion for the New Year celebrations.

Sydney

Popular locations like Blues Point Reserve, Giba Park Pyrmont, Lavender Bay and Observatory Hill are all offering free tickets to people, to come and watch their six-tonnes of fireworks at 9 pm and again at midnight. Despite the surge of Covid-19 infections in the region, celebrations are going to continue.

London

London's annual firework display has been cancelled for another year, though private parties and hosted events are still going to be permitted.

