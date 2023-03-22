Corruption, human rights violation, killings: US takes aim at Bangladesh, Pakistan, Israel

The United States came down hard on the culture of impunity enjoyed by government officials and law enforcers in a number of countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Israel, among others.

In its annual 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices published on Monday, the US raised serious concerns over human rights violations in the countries mentioned.

In Bangladesh, extrajudicial killings dropped in 2022 but corruption remains serious issue, the US report observed.

According to the US government, Bangladesh's 2018 parliamentary election was neither free nor fair due to reported irregularities, including ballot box stuffing and intimidation of opposition polling agents and voters.

The Awami League also used law enforcement to bring cases and charges against opposition leaders, the US report said.

The report said the government took few measures to identify, investigate, prosecute, and punish officials or security force members who committed human rights abuses or engaged in corruption.

Regarding Pakistan, the US government raised concerns over human rights violation saying there was a lack of government accountability, and abuses, often went unpunished, fostering a culture of impunity among perpetrators.

"The government's failure to investigate and prosecute attacks on human rights defenders and peaceful protesters led to de facto restrictions on freedom of assembly and association."

The report highlight that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led (PTI) government was removed constitutionally and a coalition government was formed under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government.

Taking aim at Israel's human rights abuses, the US said Israel had issued demolition orders overwhelmingly against Arab/Palestinian-owned structures.

It said there were several reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary or unlawful killings.

A shocking disclosure made by a 2021 study said that citizens with mental disabilities were at greater risk of being subjected to violence when interacting with police.

It took note that there were no reports of disappearances by or on behalf of government authorities.

On the issue of torture of detainees or prisoners, it said the government acknowledged it used "exceptional measures" during interrogation in some cases. Authorities detained most Palestinian prisoners within Israel, violating the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The governments of all three countries were mentioned in the report as having failed to contain the atrocities causing bloodshed and destruction.

Regarding press freedom, the report mentioned self-censorship, restrictions and even torture of journalists by the countries.