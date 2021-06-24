Copenhagen tops Monocle's list of best cities for quality of life

World+Biz

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 04:15 pm

Copenhagen tops Monocle's list of best cities for quality of life

Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tokyo rounded out the top five as Monocle resumed its rankings after a one-year hiatus as the Covid-19 pandemic struck

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Boats are seen anchored at the 17th century Nyhavn district, home to many shops and restaurants in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 5, 2009. REUTERS
Boats are seen anchored at the 17th century Nyhavn district, home to many shops and restaurants in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 5, 2009. REUTERS

Copenhagen has topped media outlet Monocle's list of the world's best cities for quality of life, the fourth time Denmark's capital has won the honour since the survey began in 2007.

Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tokyo rounded out the top five as Monocle resumed its rankings after a one-year hiatus as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

"Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone," said Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck.

"The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment."

This year's report sought to gauge which cities have used the past months "to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with projects to ensure that transport works and parks are tended but also that a sense of civic pride is promoted," it said.

It also put greater emphasis on civic leadership, good housing policies and programmes to support entrepreneurs.

"It was not exactly easy to do this year but we tried our best," Editorial Director Tyler Brûlé said, noting Monocle had applied classic metrics like safety, infrastructure, and ease of opening business.

Copenhagen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

18m | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 