COP28: Future in balance as Saudi Arabia, Iraq refuse to phase out fossil fuel

With less than 48 hours left before the UN climate summit officially comes to an end, oil producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq have refused to a phase-out of fossil fuels, a key demand at the COP28. Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has also reportedly urged its members to block any such language at the COP28.

A Saudi official told the COP28 majlis that Riyadh's "perspectives and concerns" must be taken into account.

Over 80 countries, including the US, European Union and members of Pacific Island states threatened by rising seas have been some of the most vocal in favour of phase-out of oil, gas and coal.

But some OPEC members, like Saudi Arabia, opposed the efforts and this has become the main obstacle to an agreement.

These OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, argue that the focus of the COP28 should be on reducing emissions, not on targeting the fuel sources that cause them.

Riyadh said on Sunday that its "perspectives" and "concerns" must be taken into account at the COP28 climate talks, with its energy minister saying he would "absolutely not" agree to a phase-down.

On Sunday, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber urged negotiators to work harder to find consensus and invited ministers to give their views at a majlis-style consultation. He asked all countries to suggest wording for a consensus on fossil fuels, adding: "Now, the time has come for all parties to constructively engage… Failure is not an option".

Saudi Arabia's stance, as expected, has angered others.

"We need the small minority of countries that are blocking progress to shift the position, and that's what we're working on for the next couple of days," Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's climate change minister, told AFP. "The majority here wants fossil-fuel language, language that takes us away from fossil fuels, that indicates a desire for us to move according to the science, according to the 1.5 degree target," He added.

China's top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Saturday that a COP28 deal can only be considered a success if it includes an agreement on fossil fuels, though he did not say whether Beijing would back a phase-out deal.

Scientists say the world must end its use of fossil fuels if it is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the most catastrophic climate scenarios.

