Conversations with North Korea have started on US soldier Travis King -UN Command

World+Biz

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Conversations with North Korea have started on US soldier Travis King -UN Command

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 12:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS

Conversations have begun between the United Nations Command and North Korea over the case of US soldier Travis King who crossed into the North, the deputy commander of the US-led multinational command that oversees the Korean War truce said on Monday (24 July).

US soldier got in fights, damaged police car before dash to North Korea - court docs

The conversation had been initiated and was being conducted with North Korea's military through a mechanism established under the Korean War armistice, UN Command deputy commander, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, told a briefing.

"The primary concern for us is private King's welfare," he said.

King, a US Army soldier serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on Tuesday while on a civilian tour of the Demilitarised Zone on the border between the two Koreas.

US-North Korea / UN / US soldiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

2h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

2h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

18h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

17h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price