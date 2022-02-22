From contagion to sanctions, Europe's banks brace for Russia fallout

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

From contagion to sanctions, Europe's banks brace for Russia fallout

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:38 pm
The City of London financial district is seen as people walk over Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, February 16, 2022. REUTERS
The City of London financial district is seen as people walk over Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, February 16, 2022. REUTERS
  • Banks awaiting sanctions packages
  • HSBC fears "wider contagion"
  • Banks in Austria, Italy and France are most exposed
  • Austria's RBI has prepared crisis plans

European banks on Tuesday were bracing for fallout and fresh sanctions after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, with HSBC warning of market contagion and Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International readying "crisis plans".

Europe's banks - particularly those in Austria, Italy and France - are the world's most exposed to Russia, and for weeks they have been on high alert should governments impose new sanctions against the country.

The European Union is discussing banning trade in Russian state bonds and sanctioning hundreds of people, with decisions possible later on Tuesday. The United States is also preparing a sanctions package.

In an indication of how seriously Western European leaders were treating Russia's latest moves in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was putting on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, an important future energy source for Europe's largest economy.

The boss of HSBC, one of Europe's largest banks, said on Tuesday he was concerned about the risk of "wider contagion" for global markets from the deepening crisis in Ukraine, though the bank's direct exposure was limited.

"It's clear that there is a likelihood of contagion or some second-order effect, but it will depend on the severity of the conflict and the severity of the retaliation if there is a conflict," Noel Quinn told Reuters in an interview.

RBI, which has big operations in Russia and Ukraine, said while business was now normal, "in the event of an escalation, the crisis plans that the bank has been preparing over the past few weeks will come into effect".

Shares in the Austrian lender were down 5% by midday Tuesday, off the day's lows.

ING of the Netherlands, which has a large presence in Russia, said: "A further escalating conflict could have major negative consequences."

With policymakers scrambling to put together sanctions packages, Germany's banks said they must ensure that sanctions were "precise and unambiguous", removing any room for interpretation that could make it hard for financial firms to carry them out.

The details are important because non-compliance would risk stiff penalties.

"For banks, it is crucial that sanctions are formulated in a sufficiently precise and unambiguous manner, (and) do not leave any questions open for interpretation," the German banking association said in a statement.

For now, banks are in limbo until sanctions become concrete. "We are monitoring the situation," said a spokesperson with the European Banking Federation in Brussels.

Top News

European banks / fallout / Sanction on Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

2h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business