Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads - WHO

World+Biz

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads - WHO

Taliban officials said on Friday they had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 07:41 pm
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz

Health workers are struggling to get medicines and supplies into Afghanistan where facilities have come under attack and some staff have fled escalating violence, a World Health Organization official said on Friday.

Taliban fighters have signalled they want continued support for health services in the areas they are taking, the WHO's regional emergencies director, Rick Brennan, said.

But the situation was fluid and needs remained "enormous and complex" in a country where at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million children at risk of acute malnutrition, he added.

Taliban officials said on Friday they had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan.

Government officials dismissed the assertion by a Taliban delegation visiting Moscow as part of a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including the United States, withdraw after almost 20 years of fighting.

"We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care," Brennan, speaking via videolink from Cairo, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

There had been 30 attacks on facilities this year, including a reported artillery attack on a health centre in Kunar province two days ago, he added, without saying who was responsible.

Health workers in some rural clinics had fled, though others had returned to their jobs, he added.

"The Taliban are asking through indirect means, informally, for support for the continuity of health services in the areas that they are taking ... So I hope that there will be some stability," Brennan said.

Some aid would arrive by next week including 3.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and oxygen concentrators, he said.They included doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot donated by the United States and AstraZeneca doses through the COVAX facility.

concers / Afghan / Healthcare / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’