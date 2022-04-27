Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns linger

World+Biz

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns linger

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 04:12 pm
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
  • Commodity stocks outperform
  • German consumer morale seen at historic low in May
  • High prices bolster Mercedes earnings
  • Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

European shares steadied on Wednesday on the back of commodity stocks, while Russian energy giant Gazprom halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and a plunge in German consumer morale kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, reversing opening losses that took it to a fresh six-week low.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles in the Kremlin's toughest response so far to crippling sanctions from the West over the Ukraine conflict. 

"Gas supplies are at the forefront today ... and the move shows how dramatically Russia can take action to limit supplies," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Miners and oil stocks  extended gains for a second straight day, while defensive sectors such as utilities and food and beverage stocks were the biggest decliners.

Earnings spurred big moves in stocks, with Deutsche Bank down 5.3% after warning that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt full-year results, even as it posted a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit. 

Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group gained 2.1% following a quarterly profit beat as Britain's largest mortgage lender largely shrugged off the country's worsening cost of living crisis. 

A survey showed German consumer morale is set to plunge to a historic low in May as the conflict in Ukraine leads to soaring costs and dashes hopes of a post-pandemic recovery. 

Concerns around slowing economic growth, inflation and the events in Ukraine, coupled with the prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks have sapped risk appetite, putting the benchmark STOXX 600 index on track to end the month 3% lower despite some upeat earnings.

Mercedes-Benz rose 3.6% after posting higher earnings as high prices made up for supply chain troubles. 

Europe

Commodity / stocks / Europe / Russian gas supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access