Colombian judge says he used ChatGPT in ruling

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:08 pm

Photo: Collected
A judge in Colombia sparked controversy after he admitted that he used the artificial intelligence programme ChatGPT in a case about the medical rights of a child with autism, according to a report in The Guardian. He stated that he also used precedent from old rulings to support his decision.

Juan Manuel Padilla, the judge in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, came to the conclusion that the child's medical plan should be responsible for covering all the bills because his parents could not pay them.

The outlet stated that while the decision itself was not controversial, the inclusion of Mr Padilla's conversations with ChatGPT in the ruling became contentious. The legal documents show the judge asking ChatGPT the specific legal matter at hand: "Is an autistic minor exonerated from paying fees for their therapies?"

"Yes, this is correct. According to the regulations in Colombia, minors diagnosed with autism are exempt from paying fees for their therapies," replied the artificial intelligence bot.

As per the outlet, Mr Padilla used ChatGPT in accordance with Colombian Law 2213 of 2022, which states that virtual tools can be used in a case on certain occasions. However, the decision has also been criticised by some of Mr Padilla's colleagues.

The judge justified his use of the technology, asserting that it might improve the effectiveness of Colombia's overburdened court system. In an interview with Blu Radio on Tuesday, the judge said that while ChatGPT and similar tools can be helpful to "facilitate the drafting of texts" but "not with the aim of replacing" judges.

Furthermore, the judge argued that by posing queries to the application, they do not stop being the judges. 

