A man stands near drilling apparatus at the Vostock research camp in Antarctica in this 13 January 2006 handout photograph. Photo: Reuters

Deep within the remote expanses of the East Antarctic Plateau lies the coldest place on Earth, where temperatures plummet to levels barely conceivable.

As Bangladesh shivers at the thought of the cold at Tetulia (7.2 degrees), the temperatures in Vostok, a notable location within the icy East Antarctic Plateau, plummeted to an astonishing -34 degrees Celsius, feeling as frigid as -43 degrees Celsius due to wind chill, according to Time and Date.

According to NASA, the lowest temperature ever recorded on the Antarctic Plateau (also on Earth) was -92 degrees Celsius in 2010.

The plateau's significance extends beyond its record-breaking cold.

It is a vital scientific resource, offering insights into Earth's climate history and life's adaptability in harsh conditions, which attracted the researchers to look closely.

The extremely cold weather makes the plateau inhospitable to life; even the microbial organisms are low there.

According to experts in the American Society for Microbiology, microorganisms that were found here surviving in liquid pockets within the ice represent the extremophiles that challenge our understanding of life's boundaries.

These studies contribute to our knowledge of potential life forms in similar conditions elsewhere in our solar system.

The human presence in the region is very limited to research stations where scientists study the region's unique phenomenon and ice cores.

As for the fauna or flora – it's non-existent.