The coldest place on Earth where even penguins don’t go

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

The coldest place on Earth where even penguins don’t go

The extremely cold weather makes the plateau inhospitable to life; even the microbial organisms are low there

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:47 pm
A man stands near drilling apparatus at the Vostock research camp in Antarctica in this 13 January 2006 handout photograph. Photo: Reuters
A man stands near drilling apparatus at the Vostock research camp in Antarctica in this 13 January 2006 handout photograph. Photo: Reuters

Deep within the remote expanses of the East Antarctic Plateau lies the coldest place on Earth, where temperatures plummet to levels barely conceivable.

As Bangladesh shivers at the thought of the cold at Tetulia (7.2 degrees), the temperatures in Vostok, a notable location within the icy East Antarctic Plateau, plummeted to an astonishing -34 degrees Celsius, feeling as frigid as -43 degrees Celsius due to wind chill, according to Time and Date. 

According to NASA, the lowest temperature ever recorded on the Antarctic Plateau (also on Earth) was -92 degrees Celsius in 2010. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The plateau's significance extends beyond its record-breaking cold. 

It is a vital scientific resource, offering insights into Earth's climate history and life's adaptability in harsh conditions, which attracted the researchers to look closely. 

The extremely cold weather makes the plateau inhospitable to life; even the microbial organisms are low there. 

According to experts in the American Society for Microbiology, microorganisms that were found here surviving in liquid pockets within the ice represent the extremophiles that challenge our understanding of life's boundaries. 

These studies contribute to our knowledge of potential life forms in similar conditions elsewhere in our solar system.

The human presence in the region is very limited to research stations where scientists study the region's unique phenomenon and ice cores. 

As for the fauna or flora – it's non-existent.

Top News

penguins / coldest places / Vostok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

21m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

11m | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

3h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos