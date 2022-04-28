Coa in Hong Kong tops the Asia’s 50 best bars 2022 list

Hong Kong's Oaxacan-inspired bar, Coa, once again claimed the top spot at the seventh edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars during a live ceremony in Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok on 28 April .

This is the first time since the 2019 awards in Singapore that the ceremony was held in person andBar and cocktail enthusiasts were invited to attend the event, which was aired live from the city.

Coa's featured cocktails include La Paloma de Oaxaca, with tequila blanco, mezcal joven, lime, grapefruit soda, and worm salt; and the Ancho Highball, which also features tequila blanco, plus salted plum, ancho chile, and guava soda, reports Bloomberg.

"We've been very fortunate that all the hard work from our team has been acknowledged and appreciated," says founder Jay Khan, who opened the place in 2017, in an email. "Obviously it's been very tough for everyone due to the adversity caused by Covid."

He adds that last year's No. 1 ranking "was like a dream for us. It really opened a lot of doors for us. We've had bigger opportunities since to promote and educate about traditional agave spirits."

In another repeat of last year's list, Singapore's Jigger & Pony took the No. 2 spot, just as the city-state has begun to loosen many of its pandemic-related restrictions on the food and beverage industry. Jigger & Pony features cocktails like the Charlie Chaplin, with sloe gin, gin, apricot, and lime; and the Ruby Spritz, which has cocchi rosa, melati, purple carrot, and soda.

"With longer operational hours and bigger group sizes allowed, we've definitely seen an improvement in the business," says Giovanni Graziadei, Jigger & Pony's principal bartender. "Travel has also brought back international guest shifts, which used to be a huge part of our bar." He says other pandemic-related challenges, including staffing shortages and increased overhead costs, remain an issue. "

"Nonetheless, the relaxation of restrictions has brought a breath of fresh air for both us and customers," Graziadei says. The industry representatives who publish Asia's 50 Best Bars gathered in person in Bangkok for the announcements. "It's not been without its challenges" said content editor Mark Sansom, via video, about navigating during the pandemic. "But it's reassuring to see that the bar community wants to get back together."

He highlighted the presence of Indian bars on the list, led by Goa's Tesouro at No. 4 spot, and New Delhi's Sidecar at 14.

Hong Kong's Argo won the Highest New Entry award, at No. 3, while No. 5 Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo garnered the Remy Martin Legend of the List award. MO Bar in Singapore's Mandarin Oriental hotel scored the Nikka Highest Climber award; it rose to No. 8 from 45 last year.

The format of the contest was changed due to pandemic restrictions. The 2022 ranking, taking into account pandemic-related travel limitations and dining restrictions, is meant to incorporate experiences across the voting period between June 2020 and January 2022.

Voters were asked to vote for a maximum of five bars in their own country or special administrative region (SAR), with the option to vote for a further two bars located outside of their country or SAR in Asia, for seven bars total.

Bars in places that are opening up, like Singapore, are optimistic about the road ahead. It was another good year for the city-state, which had three spots in the top 10, including Manhattan at No. 9.

"It's only going up from here," said Juan Yi Jun, founder and head bartender at Singapore's No Sleep Club, which came in at No. 15. "Many of our plans had to come to a halt during uncertain times, but now that we are looking at the country seriously opening up again, we are excited for many better things to come," he says.

Asia's 50 Best Bar rankings are based on the votes of members of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, a group of about 220 people selected for their expertise on Asia's bar scene. It's owned and operated by William Reed Business Media, which is based in the U.K. and also creates the World's 50 Best Bars and Restaurants lists.

