Climate impacts will 'only get worse': Bill Gates tells world leaders COP26

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:15 pm

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates in his COP26 speech on Tuesday said that mitigating global warming is not the only job of global leaders over the next few decades. 

"Even if we hit our climate targets by 2050, he says people - particularly in poorer countries - are already impacted by the warmer planet and  these impacts will only get worse," he said, reports the SkyNews.

He said it is leaders' "responsibility and opportunity to offer these solutions". 

