Clashes reported in India's Jodhpur, internet suspended

Shortly after clashes were reported in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a late-night tweet said the incident was 'unfortunate'.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended in the area, news agency ANI reported.

"It is unfortunate that tension has arisen due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs," the chief minister wrote in Hindi.

In another post on Tuesday morning, he made an appeal: "Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order."

The clashes were reported as Rajasthan prepared to mark the festivals of Islamic festival of Eid and Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

"All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district," read an order Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, news agency ANI reported.