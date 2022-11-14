CIA chief meets Putin's spy chief, warns against nuclear weapons

World+Biz

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

CIA chief meets Putin's spy chief, warns against nuclear weapons

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Russian and US state flags fly near a factory of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of US carmaker Ford with Russian partners, in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Reuters
Russian and US state flags fly near a factory of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of US carmaker Ford with Russian partners, in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Reuters

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Turkey to deliver a message to President Vladimir Putin's foreign spy chief about the consequences of a potential Russian use of nuclear weapons, a White House spokesperson said.

In the first known high-level face-to-face US-Russian contact since Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Burns was in Ankara on Monday to meet Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," said the spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability," the spokesperson said. "He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens."

Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia who was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by US President Joe Biden to caution Putin about the troop buildup around Ukraine, is not discussing a potential settlement to the war in Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

"We briefed Ukraine in advance on his trip. We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Putin has repeatedly said Russia will defend its territory with all available means, including nuclear weapons, if attacked. Putin says the West has engaged in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

Many outstanding issues

The remarks raised particular concern in the West after Moscow declared in September that it had annexed four Ukrainian regions that its forces control parts of.

The US-Russian contact in Turkey was first reported by Russia's Kommersant newspaper. The Kremlin, asked about the Kommersant report, said it could neither confirm nor deny it. The SVR did not respond to a request for comment.

Beyond the war, Russia and the United States have a host of outstanding issues to discuss, ranging from the extension of a key nuclear arms reduction treaty and a Black Sea grain deal to a possible US-Russian prisoner swap and the Syrian civil war.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asked at a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in Indonesia about the US-Russian contact in Turkey, said the United Nations was not involved.

"It's very positive that the US and Russia are having talks because that is an extremely relevant development in relation to the future, but we are not involved," Guterres said.

Biden said this month he hoped Putin would be willing to discuss seriously a possible prisoner swap to secure the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in a Russian jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, has been mentioned as a person who could be swapped for Griner and Whelan in any future prisoner exchange.

Top News

USA-RUssia / USA-Russia talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

1h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

14h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

17h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

17h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday