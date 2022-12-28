Chinese stocks are suffering massive foreign exodus as Covid bites

World+Biz

Bloomberg
28 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:55 pm

Related News

Chinese stocks are suffering massive foreign exodus as Covid bites

Bloomberg
28 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:55 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Foreigners bought the least amount of Chinese domestic shares this year after a selloff in the world's second-largest stock market amid stringent Covid curbs and a housing slump.  

Overseas investors have purchased a net 87 billion yuan ($12.5 billion) of stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen so far this year through trading links with Hong Kong. That's about a fifth of last year's total and the smallest amount since 2017, when Bloomberg started compiling annual data for both bourses.

Economic pessimism aside, the plunge in foreign appetite for mainland stocks is also part of a broader retreat by global funds from China, as aggressive US monetary tightening weakens the allure of yuan-denominated assets including Chinese government bonds. However, hopes are growing that the worst may be over, with optimism returning to Wall Street as Beijing learns to live with Covid and puts growth back as a priority.

"Muted foreign buying this year may mean inflows will accelerate next year amid the dual boost from expectations of higher post-Covid growth and an inflection point for global policy tightening," said Wang Mingli, executive director at Shanghai Youpu Investment Co. 

Indeed, the mood among foreign investors has turned notably brighter since last month, when inflows quickened after Beijing's Covid policy pivot and stronger support for an ailing property sector fueled an epic rebound in Chinese shares. An easing in Sino-US tensions also helped. 

Still, the CSI 300 Index, a gauge of China's largest locally traded stocks, is down about 21% this year, making it one of the world's worst performers. It's also set for the steepest loss since Donald Trump launched a trade war with Beijing in 2018. 

The so-called northbound flows into mainland shares this year are significantly below the estimate by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in August, when it slashed its forecast by two thirds to $25 billion, citing tightening global liquidity and a weaker yuan.

The bank said it sees the inflows to rebound next year to $65 billion, a level slightly higher than in 2021, as well as foreign ownership of stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen rising to 9% in 2030 from less than 5% now. 

Global investors will also have a bigger pool of mainland equities to trade with, especially after regulators agreed this month to expand the scope of eligible shares via the trading links.

Since its first launch between Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2014, the Stock Connect program is now the dominant channel for overseas investors to buy and sell mainland shares. There's also a two-decade old program that allows qualified foreign institutional investors to trade a range of onshore assets from stocks to bonds and commodity futures.

"There may still be a hesitancy to buy after the turmoil in Covid controls," said Wang. "But there is no way to deny that Chinese assets are attractive and that fundamentals are appealing."

Top News / China / Global Economy

china / Stock / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

13h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

14h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

2h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

1h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

1h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction