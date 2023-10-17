Chinese, Saudi foreign ministers share a call over Palestine situation

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:44 pm

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on 14 October about the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Saudia Arabia is deeply concerned about the Palestine-Israel war, condemning all acts attacking civilians and opposes Israel's forcible migration of Palestinians from Gaza.

Faisal expressed hope that the international community would work together to prevent the spread of the conflict to other countries.

He also expressed that without the implementation of relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the founding of an independent State of Palestine, there can be no just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian question.

China in turn, condemned all acts that harm civilians as a violation of basic human conscience and the basic norms underpinning international law. 

Wang Yi continued with a statement, saying that Israel's actions have gone beyond the scope of self-defense, and Israel should heed the call of the international community and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, to stop its group punishment to the people in Gaza. 

China believes that the historical injustice against Palestine has lasted for more than half a century and cannot go on, calling once more for a two-state solution in order to uphold peace and justice.

The call concluded with China reiterating its willingness to work with all Arab states in supporting Palestine, restoring their national rights, answering the Palestine question comprehensively, justly and permanently with a two state solution

 

