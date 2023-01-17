Chinese foreign ministry 'welcomes' visit by US Secretary Blinken

World+Biz

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

Chinese foreign ministry 'welcomes' visit by US Secretary Blinken

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane for departure, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S., April 23, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane for departure, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S., April 23, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

"China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements," Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on 5 Feb.

"(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking)," Wang said.

Politico reported that Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on 5-6 Feb. 

China / USA

china / Anthony Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

51m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

26m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades