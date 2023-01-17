Chinese foreign ministry 'welcomes' visit by US Secretary Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane for departure, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S., April 23, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

"China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements," Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on 5 Feb.

"(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking)," Wang said.

Politico reported that Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on 5-6 Feb.