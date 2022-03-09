Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from US equipment: Gina

09 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from US equipment: Gina

Chinese companies that defy US restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times.

The US could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies that defies US sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday (https://nyti.ms/3722ASf).

Washington is threatening to add companies to a trade blacklist if they skirt new export curbs against Russia, as it ramps up efforts to keep a vast array of technology out of the country after it invaded Ukraine last month.

If the United States were to find that a company like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was selling its chips to Russia, "we could essentially shut SMIC down because we prevent them from using our equipment and our software," she was quoted as telling the New York Times.

