Chinese envoy likens Australia to 'sabre wielder' over submarine deal

World+Biz

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 09:47 am

Related News

Chinese envoy likens Australia to 'sabre wielder' over submarine deal

Australia in September entered into the trilateral security partnership, cancelling a submarine deal with France in a move that enraged Paris. It also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 09:47 am
Australian flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People during a welcoming ceremony for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (not in picture) in Beijing, China, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Australian flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People during a welcoming ceremony for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (not in picture) in Beijing, China, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Australia has become a "sabre wielder" rather than a defender of peace because of its plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology, China's top envoy in the country told The Guardian.

Australia in September entered into the trilateral security partnership, cancelling a submarine deal with France in a move that enraged Paris. It also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

China's acting ambassador, Wang Xining, said in an interview with the newspaper published on Friday that the nuclear submarine deal jeopardised Australia's "peace-loving reputation".

Wang said people of his age in China saw Australia as a peace-loving country, "but nowadays people know that a nuclear-powered submarine is designed to launch long-range attack against a target far away".

"So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," he said of Australia.

Canberra has defended the trilateral deal, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he did not regret the decision "to put Australia's national interest first." 

Wang in the Guardian interview urged Australian politicians to "refrain from doing anything that is destructive" to the relationship between the two countries.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said last week it would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing.

The acting ambassador signalled Beijing would not take the initiative to end the freeze on calls between the two countries, saying speculation about engagement in a military conflict was "not a conducive environment" for high-level talks.

Australia's relationship with China, its largest trading partner, soured after it banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on several Australian commodities.

Politics

australia / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

15h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

16h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka