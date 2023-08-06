Chinese Embassy calls on Russia to investigate ‘violation of citizens' rights at border'

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Chinese Embassy calls on Russia to investigate ‘violation of citizens' rights at border'

On 29 July, five Chinese citizens who tried to cross the border by car were denied entry and interrogated for four hours

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

According to a diplomatic mission's page on WeChat, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow has requested the Russian side to investigate an incident regarding the 'violation of rights' of several Chinese citizens at the Russian-Kazakh border.

Reports mention that on 29 July five Chinese citizens who tried to cross the border by car were denied entry and interrogated for four hours, reports TASS.

According to the embassy, Russian officials denied entry to the Chinese citizens "because the purpose of their trip, indicated in the application for obtaining a visa, did not coincide with the real situation, which is a violation of the relevant norms of Russian legislation."

"The embassy demanded from Russia to immediately investigate the reasons for the incident and take active measures, maximum efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of this incident," the message said.

The request mentioned the rights of Chinese citizens and asked that such cases should be avoided in the future.

The Chinese diplomats appealed to the relevant Russian state bodies, including the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Russian side called the incident an isolated case and expressed readiness to receive Chinese citizens on a non-discriminatory basis, says TASS.

China

Russia / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic