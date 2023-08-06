Chinese Embassy calls on Russia to investigate ‘violation of citizens' rights at border'

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

According to a diplomatic mission's page on WeChat, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow has requested the Russian side to investigate an incident regarding the 'violation of rights' of several Chinese citizens at the Russian-Kazakh border.

Reports mention that on 29 July five Chinese citizens who tried to cross the border by car were denied entry and interrogated for four hours, reports TASS.

According to the embassy, Russian officials denied entry to the Chinese citizens "because the purpose of their trip, indicated in the application for obtaining a visa, did not coincide with the real situation, which is a violation of the relevant norms of Russian legislation."

"The embassy demanded from Russia to immediately investigate the reasons for the incident and take active measures, maximum efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of this incident," the message said.

The request mentioned the rights of Chinese citizens and asked that such cases should be avoided in the future.

The Chinese diplomats appealed to the relevant Russian state bodies, including the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Russian side called the incident an isolated case and expressed readiness to receive Chinese citizens on a non-discriminatory basis, says TASS.