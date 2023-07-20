China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

World+Biz

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 06:14 pm

Related News

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s when he served as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 06:14 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on 20 July 2023. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on 20 July 2023. Photo: China Daily via Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Henry Kissinger that "old friends" like him will never be forgotten, striking an easy tone in their meeting in China's capital on Thursday, amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend frayed ties.

"Once again, China and the US are at a crossroads of where to go from here, and once again, both sides need to make a choice," Xi told the former U.S. diplomat.

Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s when he served as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Noting that Kissinger has just celebrated his 100th birthday and has visited China more than 100 times, Xi said his visit this time is of "special significance."

"The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and Sino-U.S. relations will always be linked with the name of Henry Kissinger," Xi told him at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received.

Kissinger, who is widely respected in China and has paid regular visits since leaving office, said he was grateful Beijing had arranged the meeting in the building where he had met with Chinese leaders during his first visit.

"The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society," China's official news agency Xinhua cited Kissinger as saying.

"Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle, and move the relationship in a positive direction," Kissinger said in the meeting.

His visit to China comes at a time when the two superpowers are embarking on a course to stop their relations, already at historic lows, from sinking further.

"China is willing to discuss with the U.S. side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations," Xi said.

China and the US can achieve mutual success and prosper together, he added, stressing the key is to follow the principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

Kissinger also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with defence minister Li Shangfu on his trip, which Washington said was a private visit.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have heightened over a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine, Taiwan and trade curbs.

Washington has tried to reestablish communication channels on these and other issues through recent high-profile diplomatic visits.

US presidential envoy John Kerry concluded lengthy talks with Beijing on fighting climate change on Wednesday and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Beijing last month.

Top News

Xi Jinping / Henry Kissinger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

8h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers