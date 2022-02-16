China’s Xi calls for political resolution to crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping has called for a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to state media reports.

Xi encouraged all parties involved to resolve the crisis through dialogue and make full use of multilateral platforms including the Normandy format, an informal grouping set up by French, German, Russian and Ukrainian diplomats in 2014, the reports said, report Al Jazeera.