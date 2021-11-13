China's Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday Asia time - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters
13 November, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 09:39 am

The White House had said on Friday that the two would hold the virtual meeting on Monday night US time

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. Photo :Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. Photo :Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interests, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The White House had said on Friday that the two would hold the virtual meeting on Monday night US time to discuss "ways to responsibly manage" bilateral competition and "to work together where our interests align".

