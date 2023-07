FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool/File Photo

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday (19 July), the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.