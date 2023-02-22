China's top diplomat expects new agreements with Russia during Moscow visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow.

"I am ready to exchange views with you, my dear friend, on issues of mutual interest, and I look forward to reaching new agreements," Wang said through an interpreter.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers," Wang said.

Wang said he would work to "strengthen and deepen" relations between Moscow and Beijing. He provided no specific details on what agreements might be reached during his visit.