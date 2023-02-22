China's top diplomat expects new agreements with Russia during Moscow visit

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

China's top diplomat expects new agreements with Russia during Moscow visit

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China&#039;s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow.

"I am ready to exchange views with you, my dear friend, on issues of mutual interest, and I look forward to reaching new agreements," Wang said through an interpreter.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers," Wang said.

Wang said he would work to "strengthen and deepen" relations between Moscow and Beijing. He provided no specific details on what agreements might be reached during his visit.

China-Russia / China-Russia ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

6h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

19h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

3h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

20h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

22h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat