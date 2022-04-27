China's DJI halts Russia, Ukraine sales to prevent use of its drones in combat

World+Biz

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

China's DJI halts Russia, Ukraine sales to prevent use of its drones in combat

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen at a counter displaying drones and other products, at DJI&#039;s flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo
A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen at a counter displaying drones and other products, at DJI's flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo

Drone giant DJI Technology Co said it will temporarily suspend business in Russia and Ukraine to ensure its products are not used in combat, making it the first major Chinese firm to cite the conflict in halting sales in Russia.

Ukrainian officials and citizens have accused DJI of leaking data on the Ukrainian military to Russia - allegations the world's largest maker of consumer and industrial drones has called "utterly false".

In contrast to the many Western firms that have pulled out of Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese companies have stayed there, in line with Beijing's stance of refraining from criticism of Moscow over the conflict.

A DJI spokesperson said on Wednesday its suspension of business in Russia and Ukraine was "not to make a statement about any country, but to make a statement about our principles".

"DJI abhors any use of our drones to cause harm, and we are temporarily suspending sales in these countries in order to help ensure no-one uses our drones in combat."

A company representative said last month DJI was aware of footage online that suggested the Russian military was using its products, but it had not been able to confirm this and the company had no control over the use of its products.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Privately held DJI does not release financial information but research firm Drone Analyst has estimated that it had hardware revenue of $2.9 billion in 2020.

The conflict has put Chinese companies in a bind. Continuing to operate in Russia has drawn international criticism, but withdrawing would risk a backlash from the Chinese public.

In February, ride-hailing giant Didi Global reversed a decision to leave Russia and Kazakhstan after domestic social media users accused it of succumbing to U.S. pressure.

Telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is also under scrutiny over whether it plans to stay in Russia. The company did not take any Russia-related questions at its annual analyst summit on Tuesday.

Top News / China

china / Russia / Combat drones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access