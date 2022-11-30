China wants US not to interfere in ties with India - Pentagon

World+Biz

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

China wants US not to interfere in ties with India - Pentagon

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 05:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China&#039;s President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report.

Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45 years killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Deployment of troops has remained high on their Himalayan border since then, though India's imports from China have surged.

India is part of the so-called Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia that aims to keep China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region in check.

"Throughout the standoff, PRC officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasising Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a report to Congress released on Tuesday, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The PRC seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the United States. PRC officials have warned U.S. officials to not interfere with the PRC's relationship with India."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not mention the Pentagon report during a daily news conference on Wednesday. He said, however, this month's U.S.-Indian joint military exercises not very far from the Chinese border, in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, were "not conducive to the trust between India and China".

Brahma Chellaney, a defence and strategic affairs analyst in New Delhi, said China was able to "advance its interests" by playing down its military stand on its Himalayan frontier while shielding other areas of its relationship with India.

"Downplaying its aggression, ironically, also aids India's efforts to save face," he said on Twitter, referring to criticism within India about its response to China.

Top News / China / South Asia / USA

US / India-China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

8h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

7h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

19h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

20h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months