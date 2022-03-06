China tells US don’t fuel flames in Ukraine

06 March, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:28 am

For the world to meet even a 2°C target requires collaboration between the United States and China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that "add fuel to the flames" in Ukraine.

Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang says the US and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO's eastward expansion on Russia's security.

The US State Department says Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

