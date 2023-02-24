China says it is not aware of drone purchase talks between Russia and Chinese company

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 05:52 pm

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it is not aware of reports about talks between Russia and a Chinese company for the purchase of drones.

"There has been a large volume, too much disinformation spread about China on this point. We should be vigilant about the intentions behind this," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

"I also want to emphasise that China on the export of military products has always held a cautious and responsible attitude, not selling military products to conflict areas or warring parties."

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, without citing specific sources, that Russia was in talks with a Chinese manufacturer about buying 100 drones, with a delivery date of April.

