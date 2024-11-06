China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory

"After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice," the official spokesperson added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:29 pm
China says hopes for &#039;peaceful coexistence&#039; with US as Trump on brink of victory

China said Wednesday it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Donald Trump appeared on the verge of a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"Our policy toward the United States has been consistent," she added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump's re-election, but said "the United States presidential election is an internal affair of the United States".

"We respect the choice of the American people," she said.

"After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice," she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

Top News

US Election 2024 / China-US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

2h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos