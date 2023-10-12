China says 'deeply concerned' about conflict in call with Israeli official

World+Biz

AFP
12 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

China says 'deeply concerned' about conflict in call with Israeli official

"China is deeply concerned about the escalating tension and violence between Israel and Palestine, (and) is saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict," Middle East envoy Zhai Jun told Israeli foreign ministry official Rafael Harpaz, according to a ministry statement.

AFP
12 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:57 pm
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo

China said it was "deeply concerned" about the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict during a call with an Israeli official on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

"China is deeply concerned about the escalating tension and violence between Israel and Palestine, (and) is saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict," Middle East envoy Zhai Jun told Israeli foreign ministry official Rafael Harpaz, according to a ministry statement.

Beijing "condemns the harm to innocent civilians and calls for a ceasefire and an end to violence as early as possible, as well as the resumption of peace talks based on a two-state solution to enhance the confidence of the people on both sides in achieving peace," Zhai said.

"China has no selfish interests on the Palestinian issue and has always stood on the side of peace, fairness and justice," he added.

"China sincerely hopes that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully, and is willing to work with the international community to promote peace talks and create conditions for the realisation of peace."

Beijing said Thursday that three of its nationals had been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, while two others were "uncontactable" and "a number were injured".

In a separate call with a Palestinian official, Zhai said China was "deeply concerned by the serious deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Palestine", according to a foreign ministry readout released on Wednesday.

"The top priorities are an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians," Zhai was quoted as saying.

Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages in their surprise onslaught Saturday. Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming over 1,350 lives there.

Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

5h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

5h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

7h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

26m | TBS SPORTS
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

1h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

2h | TBS World
Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

3h | TBS World