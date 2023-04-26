China, Russia sign MoU on maritime law enforcement

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
26 April, 2023, 01:40 pm

FILE PHOTO: A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime law enforcement cooperation, Chinese state media said on Wednesday (26 April).

The coast guard of the People's Republic of China and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation signed the agreement, state media said.

According to media reports, the agreement was signed in the Russian city of Murmansk and highlights joint efforts by the countries to combat terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, as well as stopping illegal fishing.

