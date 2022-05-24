China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister

24 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:34 pm

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security

Leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan hold talks on regional security at the Quad summit in Tokyo.(ANI)
Leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan hold talks on regional security at the Quad summit in Tokyo.(ANI)

Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo, Japan said.

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.

 

