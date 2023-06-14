China rebukes US in phone call ahead of Blinken's planned Beijing trip

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Reuters

14 June, 2023, 12:35 pm

China's foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a phone call with his US counterpart on Wednesday (14 June), a tense preview to Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing expected in the coming days.

Qin told Blinken to respect China's core concerns, such as the Taiwan issue, in an effort to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, according to China's foreign ministry.

Blinken stressed the need for communication "to avoid miscalculation and conflict" and said the US would continue to raise areas of concern as well as potential cooperation with China, the State Department said in a brief summary of the call.

If Blinken's trip goes ahead, it will be the first visit to China by Washington's top diplomat in five years and the highest profile visit of US President Joe Biden's administration, which has clashed with Beijing over issues ranging from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle.

The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to reveal information on Blinken's trip, but a US official last Friday said Blinken would be in Beijing on 18 June, giving no other details.

Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing in February over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.

Visits by US officials to Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing consider an integral part of China, have also magnified tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"Since the beginning of the year, Sino-US relations have encountered new difficulties and challenges, and the responsibility is clear," Qin told Blinken, according to the foreign ministry's readout.

The United States should "stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop harming China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition," Qin added.

