China hopes Japan can stop 'right-wing forces' from provoking disputes in East China Sea- foreign minister

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:44 pm

FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa by phone on Thursday that Beijing hopes Japan can stop "right-wing forces" from provoking disputes over contested islands in the East China Sea, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral relations. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.

East China Sea / China-Japan

