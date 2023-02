Cennet Sucu is rescued under the rubble of collapsed hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9m) in emergency aid to help Turkey's relief efforts, state broadcaster CCTV has announced.

China's Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 each to Turkey and Syria, it added.

($1=6.7855 Chinese yuan renminbi)