China Foreign Minister, US Sec of State discuss Afghanistan amid tense ties

World+Biz

Reuters
29 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

China Foreign Minister, US Sec of State discuss Afghanistan amid tense ties

Wang said it is necessary for all sides to engage with the Taliban and "positively guide" them, according to Chinese state television

Reuters
29 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 10:28 pm
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and US-China relations in a phone call on Sunday, Chinese state media said, amid tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Wang said it is necessary for all sides to engage with the Taliban and "positively guide" them, according to Chinese state television.

Wang said that Washington should work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, help the new regime run governmental functions normally, maintain social stability, stop the currency from depreciating and the cost of living from rising.

"While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively," Wang was quoted as telling Blinken on a call that Chinese state TV said was made at the invitation of Washington.

On US-China ties, Wang said recent communications between the two countries on Afghanistan and climate change show that dialogue and cooperation are better than confrontation.

"China will consider how to engage with the US side based on the US attitude towards China," Wang was quoted as saying.

Top News / China / USA / Politics

USA / china / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs