China 'flirting with danger', US will defend Taiwan if invaded: Biden

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

China 'flirting with danger', US will defend Taiwan if invaded: Biden

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 12:34 pm
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger".

"That's the commitment we made," he said when asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, reports the Agence France-Presse.

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate".

Top News

USA / china / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter