China 'flirting with danger', US will defend Taiwan if invaded: Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger".

"That's the commitment we made," he said when asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, reports the Agence France-Presse.

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate".