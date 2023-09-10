China, Europe should 'unite and co-operate', Premier Li says at G20

World+Biz

Reuters
10 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

China, Europe should 'unite and co-operate', Premier Li says at G20

Li's call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and "systemic rival" since 2019

Reuters
10 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:27 am
Chinese Premier Li Qiang leaves after attending the East Asia Summit at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS/file photo
Chinese Premier Li Qiang leaves after attending the East Asia Summit at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS/file photo

China and Europe should "unite and co-operate" against global uncertainties, Premier Li Qiang told the European Union chief on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in New Delhi.

Li's call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and "systemic rival" since 2019.

"Risk prevention does not preclude co-operation, interdependence should not be equated with insecurity," Li told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, adding that China was willing to strengthen dialogue and co-operation in areas such clean energy and green finance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"China and the EU should further unite and co-operate, and use the stability of China-EU relations as a hedge against the uncertainty of the world situation," it quoted Li as saying.

Li was attending the summit as a representative of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend.

In June, the EU adopted a strategy of "de-risking" to manage its dependence on the Asian giant, which is the world's second largest economy.

Top News

China / Europe / Premier Li Qiang

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

2h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

57m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories