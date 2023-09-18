China, EU should maintain open attitude, reject protectionism - Chinese state media

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 09:35 am

Related News

China, EU should maintain open attitude, reject protectionism - Chinese state media

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 09:35 am
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/

China and the European Union (EU) should continue to maintain an "open attitude" and "reject protectionism", Chinese state media said on Monday, citing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

State-backed Xinhua quoted Wang as saying that China has consistently supported the EU's strategic independence and European integration and that both sides should maintain an "open attitude, firmly support free trade, reject protectionism, and achieve the positive effects of China-EU cooperation".

"China-EU cooperation outweighs differences and the two sides are partners instead of rivals," Wang was quoted as saying.

Wang's remarks come days after the European Commission launched an investigation last week into whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect EU automakers against Chinese electric vehicle imports it says are benefiting from excessive state subsidies.

The remarks were made during Wang's meeting with his Malta counterpart Ian Borg on Saturday, at which China and Malta have agreed to work together to promote China-European Union cooperation, Xinhua said.

China hopes Malta would continue to play a positive role in development of China-EU relations, Wang said.

China / Europe

China-EU / China-EU Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

12m | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

7h | TBS Stories