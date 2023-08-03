China denounces US move to blacklist Chinese firms over alleged 'forced labour'

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

China denounces US move to blacklist Chinese firms over alleged 'forced labour'

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said the allegation of “forced labour” in Xinjiang is nothing but a lie propagated by anti-China parties to smear China’s image

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 04:22 pm
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, 3 February 2023. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, 3 February 2023. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

China has slammed the United States for its move to blacklist Chinese entities over alleged "forced labour" in Xinjiang.

"The move to blacklist Chinese entities and go after more Chinese companies is aimed at undermining Xinjiang's prosperity and containing China's development," China foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to a query during a briefing on Wednesday (2 August).

She said, "We condemn and reject this move and will take strong measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies' lawful rights and interests."

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said the allegation of "forced labour" in Xinjiang is nothing but a lie propagated by anti-China parties to smear China's image. 

"It is the very opposite of the fact that the labour rights of people of all ethnic backgrounds in Xinjiang are effectively protected," she added.'

She further said the US enforcement of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" on the basis of such a lie is detrimental to international trade rules and the stability of global industrial and supply chains. 

Earlier in March, the United States slapped new sanctions on several Chinese companies for their alleged role in the persecution of ethnic minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

The firms are implicated in human rights violations and abuses carried out in China's campaign of "repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against the Uyghur people and members of other Muslim minority groups", the US Commerce Department said. 

The restrictions bar Chinese firms from purchasing parts and components from US companies without prior authorisation from the US government.

Top News

China / US Sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low