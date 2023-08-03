China denounces US move to blacklist Chinese firms over alleged 'forced labour'

China has slammed the United States for its move to blacklist Chinese entities over alleged "forced labour" in Xinjiang.

"The move to blacklist Chinese entities and go after more Chinese companies is aimed at undermining Xinjiang's prosperity and containing China's development," China foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to a query during a briefing on Wednesday (2 August).

She said, "We condemn and reject this move and will take strong measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies' lawful rights and interests."

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said the allegation of "forced labour" in Xinjiang is nothing but a lie propagated by anti-China parties to smear China's image.

"It is the very opposite of the fact that the labour rights of people of all ethnic backgrounds in Xinjiang are effectively protected," she added.'

She further said the US enforcement of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" on the basis of such a lie is detrimental to international trade rules and the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Earlier in March, the United States slapped new sanctions on several Chinese companies for their alleged role in the persecution of ethnic minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

The firms are implicated in human rights violations and abuses carried out in China's campaign of "repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against the Uyghur people and members of other Muslim minority groups", the US Commerce Department said.

The restrictions bar Chinese firms from purchasing parts and components from US companies without prior authorisation from the US government.