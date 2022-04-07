China demands 'immediate cancellation' of Pelosi's Taiwan visit plan

China on Thursday warned that if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take firm and robust measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the US side shall bear all ensuing consequences.

Urging the US side to stick to the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-US Joint Communiques, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan must be cancelled immediately.