China condemns 'unreasonable suppression' as US expands economic blacklist

World+Biz

Reuters
11 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:56 pm

Related News

China condemns 'unreasonable suppression' as US expands economic blacklist

US Ministry of Commerce said in a statement the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies

Reuters
11 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:56 pm
FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)&#039;s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China said on Sunday it "resolutely opposes" the addition of 23 Chinese entities to a US economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

Beijing "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," it said, citing a spokesperson.

The US Department of Commerce said on Friday it had added 14 companies and other entities to its economic blacklist, saying they had been "implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region."

Beijing denies the alleged abuses.

Entities included on the economic blacklist are generally required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department and face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Washington also added five entities it said directly support China's military modernisation programmes related to lasers and battle management systems. It identified a further four entities for "exporting and attempting to export items" to entities already sanctioned by the US

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co, one of the added entities, said in an exchange filing on Sunday that its inclusion on the economic blacklist would not have a substantial impact on its research and production.

In 2019, the Commerce Department under then-president Donald Trump targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd, over China's treatment of Muslim minorities.

Top News / China / USA

USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

23h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion