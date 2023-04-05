China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 12:39 pm

Related News

China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

BSS/AFP
05 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 12:39 pm
Like many others, Dutch chipmaker NXP doesn’t manufacture all of its semiconductors in-house, instead outsourcing production to suppliers such as TSMC.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Like many others, Dutch chipmaker NXP doesn’t manufacture all of its semiconductors in-house, instead outsourcing production to suppliers such as TSMC.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Beijing has asked the United States, Japan and the Netherlands to confirm the existence of an alleged agreement between the three countries to curb semiconductor exports to China, state media reported Wednesday.

Beijing's representatives issued the request during a regular meeting this week at the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to a state television broadcast.

Representatives demanded that the three countries "notify the WTO of the agreement and subsequent measures, and (called) on the WTO to strengthen supervision of the measures".

Washington has in recent years attempted to cut Chinese companies out of supply chains that provide access to advanced chips technology, while urging its allies to adopt similar measures.

In October 2022, Washington introduced new export controls in a bid to limit the ability of Chinese entities to purchase and manufacture high-end chips with possible military applications.

The Netherlands, a leading producer of components used to manufacture semiconductors, announced similar restrictions last month, followed closely by Japan.

China, which has sought in recent years to achieve self-reliance in the semiconductor field, maintains that the curbs are designed to preserve US technological supremacy in the face of Beijing's rise.

After Japan announced export controls last week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson lambasted the decision as an attempt to "politicise, instrumentalise and weaponise trade and technology issues".

"With this type of action, they are harming others, but they are also harming themselves at the same time."

And Beijing has started to take reciprocal action as Washington ramps up efforts to restrict the flow of advanced technology to China.

The country's top internet regulator announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into US firm Micron Technology -- a leading producer of memory chips -- citing the need to "safeguard national security".

"Both Chinese companies and foreign companies operating in China must abide by Chinese laws and regulations and must not endanger China's national security," said a foreign ministry spokesperson during a regular Monday press conference.

Chip export / chip / Chip diplomacy / WTO / US-China rivalry / US-China conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

16h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

21h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

1h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

2h | TBS World
Experimental rail run from Bhanga to Mawa

Experimental rail run from Bhanga to Mawa

2h | TBS Stories
Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka